Entire nation stands united against terrorism: Nitish hails forces for Op Sindoor

Patna, May 7 (PTI) Hailing the strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said the entire country stands united against terrorism.

Two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, under 'Operation Sindoor'.

"The entire nation stands united against terrorism. We are extremely proud of the country's defence forces. The courage and valour of the Indian Army made the whole country proud. We all have unwavering faith and pride in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jai Hind," Kumar said in a post on X. PTI PKD SOM