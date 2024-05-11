Entire nation wants to see Modi as prime minister once again, says Meghwal

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The entire nation once again wants to see Narendra Modi as prime minister for the country's development, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Saturday.

Meghwal made the remark while addressing public meetings in support of the BJP's North West Delhi candidate Yogendra Chandoliya and its West Delhi nominee Kamaljeet Sahrawat.

"The Lok Sabha elections determine the next prime minister. So, for the country's development, the entire nation wants to see Modi once again as the prime minister," a BJP statement quoted him as saying.

He said the prime minister has directly benefited the people with schemes such as the Ujjwala Yojana and the Jan Dhan Yojana. By providing free foodgrains, Modi has ensured that no one goes hungry.

Union Minister General VK Singh, on the other hand, targeted AAP and said there is a government in Delhi that is engulfed in corruption.

"Whatever the previous governments did, even 10 per cent of that work has not been done by the (Arvind) Kejriwal government. Therefore, it is our responsibility now not to elect people from Delhi who are only involved in corruption," he said.

The Modi government has done so much work in Delhi in 10 years that perhaps the previous governments did not do. The AAP dispensation made many promises on reducing pollution but the Modi government has reduced pollution in Delhi by constructing the Eastern-Western peripheral roads, he stated.

Polling for Delhi's seven seats will be held in the sixth phase of the seven-phase elections on May 25. PTI NIT NIT SZM