Entire process of govt recruitment would be outsourced as per Sanan panel's recommendations: HPRCA

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 22 (PTI) Raj Krishan Pruthi, the chief administrator of Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), has said that the entire process of government recruitment would be outsourced as per the recommendations of the committee headed by retired bureaucrat Deepak Sanan.

The state government had constituted the committee headed by Sanan to examine the possibility and recommend the setting up of a new recruitment body to replace the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) at Hamirpur.

Pruthi said that a final decision would be taken at the government level after the rules of business are prepared.

Some decisions are yet to be taken at the government level regarding what recommendations of the report would be followed, he said, adding that the recruitment for 162 posts of the Operation Theater Assistant (OTA) would be done on priority.

Talking to reporters on Thursday evening during his first visit to the commission after being appointed the chief administrator, Pruthi said that the recruitments would be made through an outsourcing agency in near future.

He was here in connection with a meeting with the officials at the office of the dissolved staff selection commission.

The HPSSC was scrapped in February 2023, two months after the paper leak was unearthed on December 23, 2022, when the vigilance officials arrested the commission's senior assistant, Uma Azad, with solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.

The Hamirpur-based state staff selection commission was later in October replaced by the HPRCA.

Pruthi said that each process from application to examination will be online, adding the first recruitment under the commission will be done through online medium on a pilot basis.

The chief administrator also held a meeting with officials at the commission office's on Friday.

A special discussion regarding the declaration of results of recruitment examinations was held in this meeting. PTI COR BPL AS AS