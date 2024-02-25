Entire strength of Congress used to take only one family forward: PM Modi

Devbhumi Dwarka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the opposition Congress, saying its entire strength was used to ensure the progress of just one family.

All kinds of scams used to take place under the Congress regime, Modi said, adding that his government stopped all those things in the last 10 years.

He was speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for various projects in Dwarka, including India's longest cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka here in Gujarat.

"Those who ruled the country for a long time did not have the will power, intention and dedication to provide amenities to the common people," Modi said.

"The entire strength of Congress has been used to take one family forward. If everything was to be done only for one family then how would one remember to build the country? Its (Congress) entire energy was focused on how to run the government for five years and how to hide scams," Modi said.

On the 'Sudarshan Setu', the PM said he laid the foundation stone for this bridge six years ago and inaugurated it today.

"This is Modi's guarantee," he added.