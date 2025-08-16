Entire stretch of Mumbai Coastal Road opened for vehicles all days of week

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) The Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road, popularly known as Mumbai Coastal Road, was opened 24X7 for all kinds of four-wheelers and buses from Saturday morning, a civic official said.

The order to open all the bridges, tunnels and underpasses of both South and North-bound lanes for vehicular traffic was issued on Friday, he said.

All the work of the coastal road is finished, the order said.

With the entire stretch of the coastal road now open, the north-bound connector from Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road to the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link was closed as it is no longer needed, the official said. PTI DC KRK