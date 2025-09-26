Entrepreneur Shefali Varma becomes Platinum Benefactor of Kochi Biennale Foundation

Kochi, Sep 26 (PTI) Entrepreneur Shefali Varma, chairperson of The Ardee Foundation and the Centre for Culture and Art (CCA), New Delhi, has become a Platinum Benefactor of the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), which organises the biennial art festival in Kochi, the foundation said.

She joins other Platinum Benefactors such as Kiran Nadar, Mariam Ram, Shabana Faizal, Sangita Jindal, and Adeeb Ahmed, the foundation said in a release on Friday.

“Varma’s support reinforces our shared commitment to learning, creativity, and cultural exchange. We look forward to her insights and to building a new chapter together,” said Thomas Varghese, CEO of KBF.

As chairperson of The Ardee Group and The Ardee Schools, Varma has expanded a family enterprise into a multi-dimensional institution spanning real estate, education, sports, and the arts, the release added.

According to KBF, Varma is also leading the revival of her father’s legacy through the Centre for Culture and Art (CCA) in New Delhi.

Relaunched in 2025, CCA will function as a circle for arts leaders, collectors, and patrons. Its inaugural chapter is set to open in New Delhi by mid-2026, with plans for further expansion across India, the release further said.

KBF said Varma began her entrepreneurial journey at 18, working alongside her father, the late Ashok Varma. In 2003, she founded The Ardee Schools, which has campuses across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Goa.

In 2023, she launched the Ardee Racquet Club and Ardee Active, the release said.