Entrepreneurs investing in India because it is most attractive destination: Lok Sabha Speaker

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said entrepreneurs from across the world are investing in India, describing it as the most attractive investment destination, as every requirement for doing business is available in the country.

"The amount of human resources that our country has, along with rapid infrastructural progress and excellent road and rail connectivity, reflects India's pace of development," Birla said.

He was addressing a session in Kolkata to mark the launch of the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

"They (entrepreneurs) feel India is the most attractive investment destination as every requirement is available here," Birla said, adding that a vibrant democracy has played a key role in boosting confidence among investors.

Democracy has flourished in India except for a few brief periods, Birla said, adding that public participation in elections has steadily increased since the first general elections in 1952.

He said technology and connectivity have reached the last village of the country.

Addressing industry concerns over bureaucratic hurdles, Birla said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured steps to ensure "minimum government" and "maximum governance".

"This change will be visible very soon," he added.

Birla said India will be the largest hub of clean and green energy, asserting that the country is rapidly advancing in the pharmaceutical, agriculture and technology sectors.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said Kolkata used to be the hub of industries.

"Not only in trade, Bengal's education, culture, poets and writers have earned acclaim across the world," he said.

Birla said that the state has made immense contribution to the freedom movement.

Delivering the welcome address, BCC chairman NG Khaitan said it was the first chamber of commerce in the country to be founded entirely by Indians during the British Raj. PTI AMR MNB