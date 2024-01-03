Entrepreneurship skills training for class 9 students at 30 ZP schools in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 2 (PTI) Students of class IX from 30 Zilla Parishad schools in Maharashtra's Nagpur district will get entrepreneurship skills training from the grassroots level under a special program this year, officials said on Wednesday.

Zilla Parishad Nagpur (Secondary School Education Department) in collaboration with Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) and its alliance partner Udhyam Learning Foundation (Udhyam) has announced the launch of the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program (EMDP) for 9th-graders in 30 schools, a release said.

The program focuses on the capacity building of trainers, equipping them with the tools and techniques to implement the EMDP throughout the district.

"We believe in the importance of fostering a culture of entrepreneurship at the grassroots level. EMDP will prove to be beneficial to students as well as teachers to enable them with critical thinking skills required in the future," said District Education Officer Ravindra Katolkar.

EMDP equips students with the mindset and skills needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, said Udhyam Learning Foundation CEO Mekin Maheshwari.

GAME president Ketul Acharya said, "Over the last five years, we have made critical interventions and helped scale India's journey towards job creation as well as building the right ecosystem to promote an entrepreneurial mindset across the country". PTI CLS NSK