Entry, exit gates of Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 metro station reopen

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Entry and exit gates of the Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 metro station reopened on Saturday, a day after being shut following heavy rainfall, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said on Friday that entry and exit gates of the Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 station were closed due to the heavy rain. Shuttle services from the Aerocity station to the Delhi airport's Terminal 1 station had also been suspended.

In a post on X early on Saturday, the DMRC said the Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 metro station had been opened for entry and exit.

The monsoon arrived in Delhi on Friday. The national capital recorded 228.1 mm rainfall on Friday, the highest for June since 1936.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Safdarjung observatory -- Delhi's primary weather station -- recorded 228.1 mm rainfall, followed by 192.8 mm at Lodhi Road, 150.4 mm at Ridge, 106.6 mm at Palam and 66.3 mm at Ayanagar. PTI NIT SZM