Entry pass system tightened for winter session of Maharashtra legislature

Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislature has tightened the entry pass system for the winter session currently underway at the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur and issued guidelines detailing the eligibility criteria.

An official circular stated that entry passes will be issued strictly for the session period and only to eligible government officials, legislators' staff, security personnel on duty and authorised employees working for the Assembly or Council.

Contractors, canteen workers, daily wage staff and temporary workers will also require official permission to enter, said the order.

Security has been strengthened, and the police have been instructed to allow access only to those carrying valid session passes issued under the supervision of senior security officials.

As per the guidelines, one personal secretary, one special duty officer and one assistant from ministers' offices will receive full session passes. Departments may issue passes to a maximum of 30 officials and 20 staff members, and their names must be submitted in advance, said the order.

Officials assigned duties on a rotational basis during the session will receive daily passes, while permanent session-long passes will remain limited. The circular states that strict verification will be carried out at all entry points to prevent crowding and unauthorised access, the order said.

Pass distribution counters have been set up at Gate No. 18, the first building block of Vidhan Bhavan, and other designated spots within the premises. Departments and office-bearers have also been instructed to ensure passes are not misused or circulated without permission, the order said. PTI ND NSK