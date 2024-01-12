Entry, tenting fee for treks in Dharamshala slashed by half, no charge on local guides

Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) The Dharamshala Forest Circle in Kangra district has announced a 50 per cent discount on entry fee and tenting fee for Triund and other trekking routes, a spokesperson of the forest department said on Friday.

Advertisment

In accordance with directions by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the forest department has reduced the entry fee from Rs 200 to Rs 100 per person, a statement said.

The tenting fee has been reduced from Rs 1,100 to Rs 550, which is inclusive of entry fee, for two persons, it said.

The reduction in fees would help in the promotion of tourism activities in the area, the spokesperson said.

No fee would be charged on registered local guides of the Miscellaneous Adventure Activities Operators, he added. PTI BPL SKY SKY