Enumeration forms issued to nearly all voters; aim to collect, digitise by Nov 26: Bengal CEO

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Monday said enumeration forms as part of the SIR have been distributed to nearly all voters whose names appear on the electoral rolls as of October 28.

He also announced that the target for completing the collection and digitisation of enumeration forms from every voter in the state was set for November 26.

He highlighted that the process of collecting filled-in enumeration forms has already begun.

"To date, approximately 80 million forms have been successfully digitised. A series of steps has been taken to accelerate the process and reduce the burden on booth-level officers (BLOs)," Agarwal said.

All electoral registration officers (EROs) have been instructed to enlist personnel from other departments, excluding those engaged in essential services, to assist with the work of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

This is expected to bring additional support and efficiency to the process, the official said.

In areas where the voter population exceeds 1,200, additional BLOs have been deployed to handle the increased workload, he said.

Despite efforts to recruit 1,000 data entry operators via an open tender sent to the state government, the CEO mentioned that approval for this recruitment is still pending.

"Once the data entry operators are appointed, it is expected that the workload on BLOs will significantly decrease, enabling faster processing and greater efficiency in the voter list revision process," he said.

Voters have been asked to complete the forms carefully and follow the prescribed procedures to ensure accurate updating of electoral records, a press statement issued by the office of the CEO stated.

Each form carries a unique QR code and must be signed by the voter with a full signature or thumb impression, it said.

"Any incorrect entry should be struck through with a single line and corrected in the blank space provided on the same row. In case of migrant labourers or others unable to sign, another elector from the same family who is listed on the electoral rolls may sign on their behalf, provided the signatory's full name and relationship with the applicant are clearly stated," the statement said.

Two copies of the form must be filled up. The booth level officer (BLO) will collect one signed copy, while the second acknowledged copy must remain with the applicant or a family member. During home visits, BLOs will also capture the voter's photograph using the BLO mobile application.

Affixing a photograph on the form is optional, and any current photo that fits the allotted space may be used.

The office of the CEO also stated that the applicants or authorised signatories are responsible for providing accurate information, including details about deceased voters, permanently shifted voters, or individuals whose names appear more than once on the rolls.

"Booth-level agents (BLAs) submitting forms on behalf of voters must attach a plain-paper declaration affirming the accuracy of the information and that the voters signed in their presence. The declaration must include the BLA's phone number, address, part number and serial number," the statement added.

The CEO's office cautioned that providing false information regarding deaths, permanent migration, or duplicate entries by misusing enumeration forms is a punishable offence under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, carrying a penalty of imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both.

BLOs are required to verify the information submitted, and any false verification will attract punitive action under Section 32 of the same Act.

Since the forms are being digitised, all submitted information, including documents, signatures, names and other details, will be stored electronically. These records will be sufficient to trace any individual who submits false information, declarations or verifications.

"Voters whose names are on the electoral rolls as of October 28, 2025 but who have not yet received their enumeration form may contact the helplines 1950 or 033-2231-0850 during office hours, send a WhatsApp message to 9830078250, or email ceo-election-wb@nic.in with their name, Assembly Constituency name, part number and serial number," the release stated.

Citizens may also seek assistance in filling out the form through the same helplines, in addition to the support offered by BLOs, supervisors, AEROs, EROs and DEOs.

It also warned voters that neither the EC nor the state CEO’s office ever seeks any one-time password (OTP) on mobile phones in connection with the SIR or any electoral rolls revision process.

The office urged citizens to remain vigilant against such fraudulent requests and advised them to rely only on official channels for all voter-related procedures. PTI SCH MNB BDC