Enumerators, supervisors will digitally collect data for Census 2027, says Haryana official

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Haryana’s Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management, Sumita Misra, on Friday said the Census 2027 will be conducted entirely in digital mode, marking a major shift towards modernising the exercise.

Misra, who is also the State Nodal Officer for Census 2027, said enumerators and supervisors will collect and upload data digitally to a central server. Mobile apps, a portal and other tools will be available on Android and iOS platforms in Hindi, English and 14 regional languages, she said in an official statement.

To kick off preparations for the appointment of census functionaries at all levels, Misra has designated all divisional commissioners as Divisional Census Officers and deputy commissioners/district magistrates as Principal Census Officers to supervise the operation in their jurisdictions.

Additional deputy commissioners, additional district magistrates and senior deputy collectors have been appointed District Census Officers. The structure extends to sub-divisional and block levels to ensure full coverage across rural clusters and tehsils.

Officers from planning, statistics, informatics and education departments have been appointed Additional or Deputy District Census Officers to provide technical support, data validation and logistical coordination during field operations, she said.

For urban areas, municipal commissioners and administrative heads will serve as Principal Census Officers, while CEOs and secretaries of urban bodies will act as Charge Census Officers.

A separate protocol has been framed for areas exclusively occupied by military, paramilitary and other defence establishments. The Director of Census Operations will decide Special Charge Officers for these areas in consultation with the authorities concerned.

Special provisions have also been made for colonies under government or Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) control, including those of railways, irrigation, forest departments and thermal power stations. Principal Census Officers must identify all such areas in their jurisdiction.

Enumerators and supervisors will form the core of the field operation. An enumerator will handle a population of around 700-800 people, and each supervisor will oversee six enumerators, with a 10 per cent reserve kept for contingencies, Misra said.

Calling the exercise a significant move in digital governance, she said all functionaries must be registered on the Census Management and Monitoring System portal with details such as mobile numbers, email IDs, office locations and identity documents to ensure secure, paperless operations.

She highlighted the state's vision, noting, "This exercise represents a major leap in digital governance. Haryana is fully committed to achieving 100 per cent digital coverage and empowering citizens through secure and efficient self-enumeration tools." The statewide training sessions for enumerators and supervisors are scheduled to commence early next year, she further informed.

These technical preparations will be accompanied by widespread public awareness campaigns and the release of new mobile applications designed to facilitate the digital enumeration process.

District and municipal administrations have been directed to maintain close and continuous coordination to ensure the smooth execution of the census across all rural, urban, and special administrative areas.

India's 16th Census with caste enumeration will be carried out in 2027, with the reference date of October 1, 2026, in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and on March 1, 2027, in the rest of the country.