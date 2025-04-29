Environment dept issues stop-work notice to controversial project in Goa

Panaji, Apr 29 (PTI) The Goa State Environment Impact Assessment Authority issued a stop-work notice on Tuesday to a construction project of a private company near Panaji for allegedly not obtaining prior environment clearance amid protests.

A day before, the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) had demonstrated against the upcoming project at Bambolim village.

RGP MLA Viresh Borkar and the party president Manoj Parab had alleged that the project would adversely affect the environment.

As the protests continued on Tuesday, the Goa State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (GSEIAA), which works under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, issued a stop-work notice to the project.

State Environment Director Sachin Desai, also a member secretary of the authority, ruled that the construction activity was undertaken by M/s Worldwide Resorts and Entertainment Private Limited without obtaining prior Environment Clearance (EC) as prescribed under the Environment Impact Assessment notification, 2006.

Desai stated that the application for EC has been pending before the GSEIAA.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Authority directs you (the company) to stop the work with immediate effect," the notice reads.

The GSEIAA has also ruled that the company should ensure that no civil work is carried out at the site.

"Failure to comply with the directions shall attract action under section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, which includes imprisonment or fine," the order reads. PTI RPS NSK