Environment-friendly lifestyle real solution to end plastic pollution: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said an environment-friendly lifestyle is the real solution to beat plastic pollution and urged people to completely stop using single-use plastic items.

At an event to mark World Environment Day, the minister said, while plastic has become a big part of people's lives, it has also become a major challenge.

"Plastic has entered our soil and water, affecting our health. It is reaching our land, rivers and oceans," he said.

The minister said India is among the first countries to ban single-use plastics that are less than 120 microns thick and urged everyone to stop using single-use plastic items.

Yadav said people need to adopt technologies that focus on reducing, reusing and recycling products.

The theme of this year's World Environment Day 2025 is 'Beat Plastic Pollution'. Two months from now, countries will meet again to continue talks on a global treaty to end plastic pollution. PTI GVS RHL