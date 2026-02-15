Environment issue of global importance, youth must lead sustainable development: Narwekar

Nagpur, Feb 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Sunday urged youth to take leadership roles in sustainable development, underscoring that the environment is an issue of global importance.

He was addressing a gathering at the National Environment Youth Parliament, organised jointly by Vikasarth Vidyarthi and Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi, at Vidhan Bhavan here.

Narwekar highlighted the crucial role of youth in nation-building and environmental protection and called upon them to take leadership roles in sustainable development, according to a release shared by the organisers.

“Protecting the environment is our duty, and public participation in environmental conservation is essential. If India’s youth become capable, India can excel in every respect,” it said, quoting the speaker.

During the event, 200 youth delegates from universities across the country presented their views and proposals on important issues related to environmental conservation, sustainable development, and public participation, the release added. PTI CLS NR