Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav hails PM Modi as leader 'dedicated to service of nation'

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader who has "dedicated himself to the service of the nation" while celebrating the PM's birthday by planting trees in Rajasthan's Alwar and donating blood at a camp in the district.

"On the occasion of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's birthday, a tree plantation was carried out in Moongska, Alwar, under the campaign 'One Tree in the Name of Mother'," Yadav posted on X, adding that PM Modi had made environmental conservation a central focus of development.

He also took part in a blood donation camp in Alwar.

"Blood Donation - The Greatest Donation! On the occasion of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji's birthday, I donated blood along with my party colleagues," Yadav wrote.

Extending wishes on PM Modi's 75th birthday, the minister said, "Today, not only the country but the entire world is expressing its trust in Modi ji's strong and sensitive leadership." PTI GVS MNK MNK