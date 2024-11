Environment minister calls for increase in green cover as Delhi chokes

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday called for an increase in the city's green cover, as Delhi and adjoining areas continue to breathe an inordinately polluted air.

Advertisment

Speaking at FICCI's 97th AGM and Annual Convention themed 'Our Actions for Viksit Bharat,' Yadav also called for strict implementation of Central Pollution Control Board guidelines to address the region's persistent air pollution.

"We recognise that the unique climatic conditions during this period pose a significant challenge in Delhi-NCR. To address this, one of the measures we took was upgrading vehicles in Delhi to cleaner BS-VI fuel, ensuring a substantial reduction in emissions," he said.

"Our aim is to advance efforts in planting more trees to mitigate pollution further,' he added.

Advertisment

He claimed that an adherence to CPCB guidelines and the Centre's focus on promoting sustainable alternatives has led to a significant shift in fuel use across the Delhi-NCR.

"Over the past four years, 7,759 industrial units in the region have transitioned to cleaner fuels. Of these, 7,442 units in Delhi have adopted cleaner energy, along with 2,954 units in Haryana, 2,183 in Uttar Pradesh, and 482 in Rajasthan's NCR areas," he said.

Yadav said the government is making efforts to address stubble burning, a major contributor to winter pollution.

Advertisment

"District magistrates were tasked with monitoring stubble burning, and CAQM took actions at the airshed level," he said. PTI UZM UZM VN VN