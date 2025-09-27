Environment minister hails UNESCO tag for Himachal's Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday expressed happiness over the inclusion of Himachal Pradesh's Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve in UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

"Happy to share that during the 37th Session of the UNESCO's International Coordinating Council - Man and the Biosphere - held today, India's Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve, Himachal Pradesh, has been included in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves," Yadav posted on X.

With this, India now has 13 biosphere reserves in UNESCO's global list.

Yadav said the inclusion reflects the country's commitment towards biodiversity conservation and community-led sustainable development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The announcement comes a day after India added two new Ramsar sites from Bihar to its network of wetlands of international importance, taking the tally to 93. PTI GVS RHL