Environment minister presses for faster action to curb worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) With the stubble burning season approaching and industries yet to fully install emission control systems, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday pressed for faster action to curb worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Chairing a high-level review meeting here, Yadav assessed progress on critical interventions, including the setting up of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), deployment of Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs), integrated waste management and dust-control measures, the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), governments of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, senior officials from concerned agencies, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam.

Yadav emphasised the urgent need for mechanised road sweepers to reduce dust pollution and massive plantation drives under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

He called for focused interventions with maximum impact and urged industries to expedite emission-control measures.

Yadav also suggested setting up an Integrated Command and Control Centre to track pollution-control activities of different agencies. PTI GVS RHL