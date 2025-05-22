Environment Ministry launches campaign to end plastic pollution

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Union Environment Ministry on Thursday launched a nationwide mass mobilisation campaign to end plastic pollution.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the campaign 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution' aims to nudge citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Mission LiFE, an initiative focusing on sustainable and mindful use of resources.

Launching a pre-campaign video on his social media platform, the minister urged everyone to collectively move from awareness to action.

The campaign will witness wide-ranging activities across central ministries, state/UT governments, local bodies, educational institutions, industry, civil society and community groups. PTI GVS AS AS