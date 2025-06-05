Environment protection is everybody’s responsibility: Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, June 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said it is everybody’s responsibility to protect the environment and noted that nature does not belong to any single person.

Commemorating the World Environment Day today, the Chief Minister exhorted that it is our duty to save forests and water sources.

“That’s why the government took up the initiative of planting (saplings) on a big scale today. On the occasion of the World Environment Day, everybody should participate in the programme of planting one crore saplings,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Good environs bring good health, said the TDP supremo, adding that Swach (clean) Andhra programme was taken up akin to Swach Bharat.

Let’s save nature by turning trash into fuel, said Naidu.

According to the CM, the theme of 2025 World Environment Day is to end plastic pollution.

“Let’s do our bit to reduce plastic pollution and take vow to save the environment,” the CM added. PTI STH ADB