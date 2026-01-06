Environment violation: MPCB shuts four ready-mix concrete plants in Mumbai region

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has shut down four ready-mix concrete plants in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for violating norms after inspecting 63 RMC facilities over the last eight days, officials said on Tuesday.

The board intensified the drive to improve air quality in Mumbai and surrounding areas, and recovered penalties amounting to Rs 1.89 crore for violations of environmental norms, according to a statement.

Flying squads, constituted on the directions of the Bombay High Court, inspected RMC plants in MMR to ensure compliance with pollution control guidelines.

The squads inspected 163 RMC plants over the last eight days, following which four units in Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi, Thane district, were ordered to be closed for non-compliance.

Additionally, proposed directions were issued to 59 RMC plants, while interim directions were served on 34 units, the statement said.

The Rs 1.89 crore penalty was recovered under bank guarantees from 35 RMC plants found violating environmental guidelines, including 24 units in Mumbai city, one in Kalyan and 10 in Navi Mumbai.

Officials also visited 108 large construction projects where building work is underway, and recovered Rs 10 lakh as penalty from two projects for violations related to air pollution norms, the statement said.

Since December 2025, the MPCB has inspected 196 RMC plants and recovered penalties amounting to Rs 3.59 crore. A special enforcement drive has been launched across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with strict action being taken against establishments found flouting environmental regulations.

The board said it is also providing technical guidance to erring units to help them implement pollution control measures and ensure sustained compliance with norms aimed at improving Mumbai's air quality.

MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam stated the board was making all-out efforts through the flying squads to improve air quality in Mumbai and that additional teams would be constituted if required.

He added that the board, in coordination with the municipal corporation, has launched a focused enforcement drive to maintain air quality in the city.

"Appropriate steps will be taken to protect air quality and stringent action will be initiated wherever required," he added.

Member Secretary M Devender Singh said four special inspection teams were constituted for Mumbai city and two for Navi Mumbai following a review meeting chaired by Kadam.

The intensified enforcement comes amid broader action by civic and regulatory authorities. A few days ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had suspended ongoing work related to the Bullet Train project at the Bandra-Kurla Complex over non-compliance with air pollution norms.

The MPCB stated that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has 32 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations, of which 14 are located within Mumbai city.

Additionally, 22 mobile air quality monitoring vans are available and are being deployed to carry out immediate measurements in areas where air quality levels deteriorate. PTI ND NSK