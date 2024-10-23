‘Environmental activist’ climbs high-voltage electric pole in Delhi, rescued

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A 40-year-old man on Wednesday climbed a high-voltage electricity pole in Delhi's Shahdara demanding immediate action by the government on environmental issues, police said.

According to the police, Madhusudan Biswas climbed the pole in the Yamuna Khadar area. He was safely rescued by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

We received a call regarding a person climbing a high-voltage electricity pole at 10.30 am. A team was immediately sent to the spot, they rescued him and handed him over to the police, a DFS official said.

A police official said in the initial investigation Biswas was found mentally unstable and a psychiatrist has been called in for consultations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said Biswas, a resident of West Bengal, claimed the pole to be an environmental activist.

He had sent multiple emails to government officials demanding proactive measures on environmental issues, but received no response, he said.

“In frustration, he climbed the pole, insisting that he would only come down if he was allowed to meet the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Defence Minister, and a judge," the DCP said.

The officer further said that his demands grew increasingly erratic and he initially refused to cooperate. Following his rescue, he was taken into custody for further inquiry.

During questioning, police found his statements contradictory, raising doubts about his mental health, he said.

Biswa is currently undergoing a medical examination to assess his mental condition and determine whether he requires specialised care, the police said, adding that no documentary proof of him being a teacher or an environmental activist has been provided yet. PTI BM BM NB NB