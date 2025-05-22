Environmental conservation a collective responsibility, says UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday underlined the need for collective responsibility and participation in environmental conservation.

It was not the responsibility of the government alone but requires active involvement from all sections of society, he said.

Inaugurating a national symposium on International Day for Biological Diversity at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the chief minister laid stress on the importance of aligning with this year's theme of "Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development".

Highlighting India's ancient traditions, Adityanath said, "Our Vedic philosophy and Sanatan Dharma have always preached living in harmony with nature. Every auspicious ritual in our tradition begins with a prayer for the welfare of the earth, water, air and all living beings.

The Atharva Veda refers to the Earth as our mother. As sons and daughters of this Earth, it is our duty to protect and nurture her." He reiterated India's commitment to achieving the net zero carbon emission target by 2070, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added this goal could not be achieved without public participation.

"Unless we work collectively to restore harmony with nature, the dream of sustainable development will remain incomplete," he said.

Referring to the self-sufficient practices of rural India, he said traditional systems such as village ponds, pasture lands, compost pits and threshing grounds played a vital role in environmental preservation.

"Modernity has sidelined these traditions, leading to environmental imbalance and rising health issues," he said, calling the conversion of ponds into drainage channels and pasture land encroachment "self-destructive".

Highlighting the government's efforts, Adityanath said the state's forest department planted more than 210 crore trees in the past eight years, significantly enhancing forest cover.

He also mentioned the success of the Namami Gange project, especially in Kanpur, once one of the most polluted stretches of the river. "Today, the Ganga is clean and vibrant in Kanpur." He emphasised the traditional Indian reverence for trees and animals, noting that species such as peepal, banyan and jamun had always been treated as sacred.

"Even ants were not harmed; people used flour and sugar to gently remove them. This is the true essence of living in harmony with nature." The chief minister also raised concern about modern development models, saying the overdependence on mechanised solutions, including for drainage and waste management, was harming the environment.

"We must return to natural and indigenous methods, particularly for water purification in rural areas," he said.

He drew attention to the plight of species such as the vulture, which he described as nature's cleanser at one time but now facing extinction due to harmful chemicals and pesticides.

"We must be grateful to our traditions and work collectively to preserve biodiversity. This planet is not for humans alone," he said.

The chief minister called for a 'jan andolan (people’s movement)' for biodiversity conservation and said the Uttar Pradesh Biodiversity Board was actively pursuing this vision before adding more momentum was needed.

On the sidelines of the symposium, Adityanath visited an exhibition showcasing biodiversity-related products and initiatives, released a green budget document and a booklet on biodiversity, and awarded winners of art, essay and debate competitions.

He also felicitated NGOs and individuals working in carbon credit with certificates and a cash reward of Rs 10,000.