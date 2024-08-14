'Environmental degradation resulting in increasing incidents of landslides'

Sringeri (Karnataka), Aug 14 (PTI) Environmentalist and author Dr Kalkuli Vittal Hegde, who is spearheading the environmental movement in the Malnad areas in Karnataka, has said unscientific methods of development and scant respect for structural integrity of hills were among reasons for incidents of landslides in Shiroor and Wayanad recently.

He also expressed concern over the increase in landslides and erratic rainfall in the Western Ghats at a press conference here on Tuesday.

"Too much use of fossil fuels and irresponsible development models have resulted in a great degree of topsoil erosion on both sides of the Western Ghats, which is a barometer of the environmental health of the Southern Peninsular region," he said.

Hegde is the first environmental expert on the Malnad regions (hilly terrain) of the southern peninsular region, to collect rain related statistics from 1895 to 2020 and beyond until the current monsoon.

"We were already warned by unexplained occurrences of cyclones even on the western seaboard of the Arabian Sea since 2020. But we chose to ignore the signals, and now we have enough and more rain than the typical monsoons every alternative year and the increase of volumes of rain in certain areas like Kodagu, Wayanad, the coastal region, and the slopes of Western Ghats on the western region is fearsome." "This is what happened both in Shiroor in Uttara Kannada and Wayanad in Kerala in the past month," the noted environmentalist said.

"Wayanad received 23 inches of rain on that fateful day, causing heavy erosion of the topsoil that covers the rocky surface and loosening the boulder belt beneath the topsoil, causing a boulder avalanche in Wayanad," he pointed out.

Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad on July 30 almost decimating both the areas, leaving over 230 people dead.

With regard to Shiroor, he analysed that unscientific methods of development and scant respect for the structural integrity of the hills had caused the landslide. The lopsided designs of the development of the National Highway, taking a four-lane highway through a laterite plate, cutting through it, and exposing porous laterite soil encased inside, led to the landslide.

"Even the hills and mountains have their own unique weight distribution pattern, The water content inside the hills and mountains determines the weight distribution, but when the foot of such hills and mountains is cut for a highway project, it tips off the weight of the natural structure, resulting in massive landslides. It could be recalled here that the Kodagu landslides were also triggered due to unscientific development models in 2018," he said.

"I would not hesitate to point out that landslides are indicators of larger environmental degradation and climate change due to the lifestyles of the people living in the cities. Call me a cynic, but I stand by my statement on this count. People living in rural areas and Malnad are facing the brunt of these eco-unfriendly living habits of city dwellers who have no respect for the environment or ecological balance," Dr Hegde said.

According to him, the unseasonal cyclonic circulation in the South Asian weather system invites or forces the South Western Monsoons into the South Asian system way too soon.

"This is why we have unseasonal rains and the subsequent changes in vegetation. Let us not forget the great meltdown at the South Pole and its effect on the Pacific countries and developments like El Nino and Doldrum effects, all these speak of global warming in common terminology, but out there there is only one thing we as environmental thinkers can think of: "Earth is taking measures to cool off," and we must understand it and facilitate it before we reach the point of no return," he said.

The study by Hegde of Sringeri on this aspect earned him a D.Litt honour from the Kannada University, Hampi. PTI CORR AMP SS