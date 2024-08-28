Environmental experts, govt officials to meet on Thursday to craft Delhi's Winter Action Plan

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said the government will convene a conference on Thursday, which will be attended by environmental experts from 36 institutions along with officials from 42 government departments, to craft an effective Winter Action Plan to combat the city's air pollution.

In a bid to curb the deteriorating air quality in the national capital in the winter months, the minister said on Wednesday, "This year, our primary goal is to control pollution through public participation." He added that the conference would see participation from key agencies, such as the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Other participants will include the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Premier institutions like the IIT, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), among others, will also be involved.

Rai emphasised the importance of this collaborative effort.

"The opinions and suggestions of the environmental experts from 36 institutions, alongside the officials from 42 government departments, will be instrumental in crafting an effective Winter Action Plan," he said.

The minister outlined the government's strategic focus areas, including dust pollution, vehicular emissions, stubble and garbage burning, industrial pollution and expanding green spaces.

The action plan will also address the enforcement of firecracker bans, use of the Green Delhi app and operations of the Green War Room, which monitors real-time pollution levels and hotspots across the city.

Rai further highlighted the significance of the conference in fostering cooperation between the Delhi government, the Centre and the neighbouring states.

"The suggestions from this roundtable conference will guide our efforts in reducing air pollution and ensuring a healthier environment for Delhi's residents," he said. PTI NSM RC