Environmental pollution in Delhi to be priority of INDIA bloc: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that the India bloc is going to form government and its priority would be working on five environmental issues, including pollution in air and Yamuna river, in the national capital.

During a press conference over at DPCC office here in central Delhi, Ramesh said that If you look at the metropolitan cities across the world, Delhi would be among the most polluted city.

"India Alliance is going to form the government, and it will give priority to the five issues related to environment, including air pollution, afforestation of Aravalli, reviving Yamuna Action Plan," he said.

However, when he asked about the questions regarding AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s alleged assault at the CM resident, Ramesh refused to comment on it saying that the press conference was held for environmental issues only.

Polling in the national capital will take place on May 25.