Environmental protection, climate action core pillar's of Norway's engagement with India: Envoy

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Environmental protection and climate action remain core pillars of Norway's strategy for engagement with New Delhi, Norwegian envoy to India said on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026 here, May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India, said developing countries can scale up nature-based solutions through international collaboration and sustained financial and technical support.

"Norway is a strong supporter of nature-based solutions, and we are happy to work internationally on these solutions. We have two big tracks in which we are working -- forests and oceans," she said.

On broader bilateral ties, the envoy said environmental protection and climate action remain core pillars of Norway's strategy for engagement with India.

"Among the four to five pillars of our cooperation with India is the protection of the environment and combating climate change. That will continue to be a core component of our cooperation,” she said.

Referring to global forest conservation efforts, she highlighted the recently established Tropical Forest Forever Facility, to which Norway has made significant contributions.

"We will continue to support preservation of the rainforests because they are crucial to the climate in the world," she told PTI.

The envoy described Norway as an "ocean nation like India" and said the two countries are working closely on marine protection and blue economy initiatives.

"We have a task force on the blue economy and an overall oceans cooperation with India. We are working internationally to preserve the oceans and to look ahead for better solutions for nature and to combat climate change," she said.

The envoy also referred to Norway’s marine pollution initiative in India aimed at tackling plastic waste.

"It is an initiative to combat plastic waste. We are cleaning plastic waste together with Indian stakeholders and looking at how waste can be better treated. We are doing that across India and will continue to do so," she said, adding that discussions with Indian partners would continue to take these solutions forward. PTI KSH GJS RHL