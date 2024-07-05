Environmentalist Rajendra Singh to launch nationwide 'Paani Panchayat' on Gandhi Jayanti

Mathura (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) Ramon Magasaysay awardee Rajendra Singh said that a nationwide campaign ‘Paani Panchayat’ will be organised in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti, to address the severe water crisis faced by India and the world.

Singh, also known as the 'Waterman of India', on Thursday said, "These days the world is facing a severe water crisis, due to which people of one country are being forced to take refuge in other countries in search of food and water." He emphasised that India is also facing a significant water crisis, with people being displaced due to frequent floods and droughts despite normal rainfall. "Therefore, India will also have to think afresh to deal with this problem." The environmentalist said that Tarun Bharat Sangh, Jal Biradari and supporting organisations will hold the 'National Water Panchayat' in Delhi on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, to tackle this issue.

He pointed out the increasing drinking water problems in metro cities and villages, attributing the crisis to the overexploitation of groundwater and climate change.

Singh suggested that to transition from water scarcity to abundance there is a need for a decentralised community water management system.