Environmentalist T Shobheendran dies aged 76

Kozhikode: Noted environmentalist and professor, T Shobheendran died at a private hospital here, sources close to his family said on Friday.

Shobheendran was admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of uneasiness but died due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.

He was 76.

Shobheendran was a former economics professor at the Zamorin's Guruvayurappan College in Kozhikode and was instrumental in converting the 98-acre barren hill on which the college stood into a lush green campus.

Dr Mahesh C, a former student of Shobheendran, and currently a sociology professor at the college, told PTI that he (Shobheendran) motivated generations of students to protect nature through afforestation.

"I still remember that the college was on a barren hill. But due to his efforts the campus is now green. He inspired the students to protect nature," Mahesh said.

He inspired thousands of students through the National Service Scheme (NSS) and implemented numerous programmes to plant trees.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan condoled the death of the environmentalist.

Vijayan said Shobheendran focused on teaching as well as efforts to protect nature.

Satheesan said Shobheendran fought single-handedly to protect the green spaces in nature and added that "he urged everyone to stay close to nature. His demise is a great loss to Kerala society."