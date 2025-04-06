Environmentalists march against easing night traffic ban in Bandipur National park

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), Apr 6 (PTI) Hundreds of environmentalists took out a march in this district on Sunday, demanding the continuation of the night traffic ban in Bandipur National Park.

Holding placards and banners, the protesters walked from Kaggalahundi in Gundlupet to the Maddur checkpoint.

Several farmers and students joined the march to support the demand.

The agitators urged the government not to give in to the Kerala government's request to lift the ban on nighttime vehicular movement, citing the safety of wild animals.

The agitation received support from the Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha), with its chief, Vatal Nagaraj, joining the protesters.

Speaking to reporters, Nagaraj said that at a time when the tiger population in the state is dwindling, it is imperative to continue the night traffic ban in Bandipur.

Bandipur is home to tigers, elephants, leopards, deer, and many other wild species.

Environmentalists fear that easing the night traffic ban could threaten several vulnerable species in Bandipur forest.

The ban, in place for years, aims to prevent vehicle movement from disturbing or harming wildlife.

The Kerala government has been pushing for the ban to be lifted to facilitate smoother traffic between Kerala and Bengaluru via Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

According to environmentalist Joseph Hoover, the state government has indicated a willingness to relax the ban—an action he warns could severely harm Bandipur’s wildlife. PTI GMS SSK ADB