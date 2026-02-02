Environmentalists, others demand immediate halt to cutting of khejri trees in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Environmentalists, social activists and public representatives on Monday demanded an immediate halt to the cutting of khejri trees in Rajasthan during a massive protest held in Bikaner.

Environmentalists, saints, public representatives and members of social organisations from Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer and Jodhpur participated in the 'Prakriti Bachao Mahapadav' and announced an agitation if the state tree is not protected from being cut.

They alleged that a large number of khejri trees were being cut for solar power plants in western Rajasthan and said it will disturb the ecology of the region.

Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati said that the issue had been raised in the Assembly. He said that a gherao will be held in Jaipur if necessary and exhorted the youth to come forward and unite.

"A large-scale movement is needed to force the government to act," he said.

Mokam Peethadhishwar Ramanand Acharya said that the agitation would continue until a strict law for khejri conservation is enacted during the Budget session.

He said an indefinite hunger strike would be launched if the government failed to give assurances.

Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana alleged that people linked to those in power were stakeholders in solar companies.

BJP state vice president Bihari Lal Bishnoi and MLA Pratap Puri said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had assured that a stringent law would be brought for khejri protection.

Markets in Bikaner remained closed on Monday in support of the protest. Shops in major market areas did not open. PTI SDA KSS KSS