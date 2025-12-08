Environmentalists pledge to protect cedar trees in Uttarkashi, tie 'Raksha Sutras' on them

Dehradun, Dec 8 (PTI) Environmentalists pledged to protect cedar trees on the Gangotri National Highway here in Uttarakhand by tying "Raksha Sutras" on them.

The "Raksha Sutra Movement", which aims to protect green cedar trees being cut down for the widening of the all-weather road between Jhala and Bhaironghati, is gaining momentum.

Under the initiative, people from various parts of the country, who arrived in Harsil, Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday under the leadership of environmentalists Suresh Bhai and Kalpana Thakur, tied "Raksha Sutras" (protective threads) on the cedar trees and pledged to protect them.

Those who tied the protective thread included residents, environmental activists, and some volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Former Union Ministers Dr Murli Manohar Joshi and Dr Karan Singh have also supported the movement.

Dr Joshi also sent a video message to the public on this occasion.

Many others are also involved in the movement, including Basanti Negi, former head of Harsil, Mohan Singh Rana, an ex-soldier, environmentalist Shanti Thakur, known as the "Glacier Lady," mountaineer Dr Harshwanti Bisht, and renowned social worker Radha Behen.

Environmentalists and locals alleged that the government has marked cedar trees in the dense forest along the Gangotri Highway for felling, covering a distance of 50-100 meters on both sides of the road.

Suresh Bhai, the man behind the "Raksha Sutra Movement", stated that in 2016, the width of the all-weather road was set at 18-24 metres, but was reduced to 10-11 metres after protests from activists.

He denied the official figure of six and a half thousand marked cedar trees, claiming that at least ten thousand trees had been marked.

He also said that the felling of these trees would destroy approximately two hundred thousand trees, ranging from one foot to fifteen feet tall, growing in the area, which would be a significant loss to the region's environment.

He also said that, given the sensitivity of the Himalayas, the road width should not exceed six metres and should pass through areas where there are no trees or their number is minimal.

He said that two vehicles could easily travel simultaneously on a six-meter road.

Previously, Uttarakhand's renowned farmer leader, Bhopal Singh Chaudhary, had raised this issue on November 27 at an event held at the India Habitat Centre, in the presence of Dr Joshi, and he also invited people to tie protective threads on the cedar trees in Harsil.