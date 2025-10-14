Envision Energy India to supply 152 smart wind turbines to Andhra

Amaravati, Oct 14 (PTI) Envision Energy India, a green tech company, said on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Evren to supply 152 smart wind turbines of 3.3 MW each, which will be deployed in Andhra Pradesh.

Backed by Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF), Evren will install the turbines in the southern state, giving the project a total capacity of 501.6 MW.

Evren, a joint venture between Brookfield and Axis Energy Group, had in August 2024 announced plans to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh over the next five years.

“Envision Energy India…has signed an agreement with Evren for the supply of 152 WTG of EN 156/3.3 MW Turbine Platform (wind turbines). Evren will deploy these 3.3 MW high-performance smart wind turbines in Andhra Pradesh,” a press release said.

Evren aims to develop over 10 GW of renewable energy projects across solar, wind, and battery storage in states including Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, it added.

Envision Energy provides renewable energy solutions for enterprises, governments, and institutions, including wind turbines, energy storage, and green hydrogen solutions. PTI STH SSK