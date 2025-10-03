Envoys of Canada, Slovenia among 4 nations present credentials to Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from the envoys of four nations, including Canada and Slovenia, at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, her office said.

Those who presented their credentials were Ahmedou Sidi Mohamed, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Christian Biever, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Christopher Cooter, High Commissioner of Canada and Tomaz Mencin, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia, it said in a statement. PTI AKV RHL