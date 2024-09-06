Envoys of five nations including Israel, Italy present credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday received credentials from envoys of five nations including Israel and Italy at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Those who presented their credentials were Anthony Makabo, High Commissioner of Solomon Islands, Kane Amandus, High Commissioner of the Republic of Nauru, Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy, Benedikt Hoskuldsson, Ambassador of Iceland and Reuven Azar, Ambassador of the State of Israel, the President's office said in a statement.