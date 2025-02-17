Envoys of five nations present credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received credentials from envoys of five nations, including Nepal and Maldives, at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, officials said.

Those who presented their credentials included Rath Many, Ambassador of Cambodia, Aishath Azeema, High Commissioner of Maldives, and Abdullahi Mohammed Odowa, Ambassador of Somalia, an official statement said.

Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, Ambassador of Cuba, and Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal, also presented their credentials to Murmu, the statement issued by the president's office said. PTI AKV ARI