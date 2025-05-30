Envoys of four African nations present credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday received credentials from the envoys of four nations at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Those who presented their credentials were Ildjima Badda Mallot, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad; Erick Jean-Marie Zinsou, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin; Abdenor Khelifi, Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria; and Zada Seidou, Ambassador of the Republic of Niger, the President's office said in a statement. PTI AKV KSS KSS