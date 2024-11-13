EOW books developer over Rs 55-crore fraud in redevelopment project in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) The Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has booked a developer for allegedly cheating residents of a building being redeveloped for over Rs 55 crore by selling flats without their consent, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, Amarjit Shukla and his company Mid City Heights had been chosen to redevelop a building at Yari Road in Versova in the western suburbs and they had promised homes to the residents within a stipulated time.

There were 14 flats owned by 13 residents in the building, an official said.

Before the completion of the project, the builder allegedly sold a few flats to others without informing the residents, he said.

When the residents did not get their promised flats in the specific period, they checked and found that the developer had cheated them, he said.

The residents then filed a complaint at Versova police station accusing the developer of duping them of Rs 55 crore, following which a case was registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code, he said. PTI DC NR