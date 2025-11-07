EOW chargesheets four Kashmir revenue officials in fraudulent land compensation case

Srinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against 10 people, including four revenue department officials, for their alleged involvement in a land compensation fraud case in Anantnag district.

The case pertains to the fraudulent disbursement of compensation to "non-existent" beneficiaries whose land was falsely shown as acquired by the government during the construction of the Verinag–Kokernag road via Batagund, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch said. Work on the road project in south Kashmir commenced in 2015.

According to the official, the chargesheet in the case, registered under sections of the RPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, was filed before the Court of the Special Judge (Anti-Corruption), Anantnag.

During investigation, it was found that certain revenue officials -- the then Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Girdawar, and Patwari of Dooru -- were part of a "criminal conspiracy" with private individuals to manipulate and forge official records, thereby facilitating the illegal release of compensation funds, he said.

Fictitious entries were allegedly made in revenue documents to secure wrongful monetary gains, causing "substantial loss to the state exchequer and eroding public trust", the official said, adding that sufficient evidence has been collected during a thorough investigation.

He said the Crime Branch reiterates its commitment to "ensuring transparency and accountability in public administration" and bringing all those involved in economic offences to justice.