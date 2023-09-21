EOW grills Sena (UBT) leader for 5 hours over ‘irregularities’ in khichdi distribution during COVID

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar on Wednesday in connection with the alleged “khichdi scam” worth Rs 6.37 crore, an official said on Thursday.

Kirtikar, son of former Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar, appeared before EOW officials at Crawford Market in South Mumbai around 11.30 am on Wednesday, the official said.

The EOW questioned him for five hours over the alleged Rs 6.37-crore khichdi scam, he said.

Former MP Gajanan Kirtikar is now with Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The EOW has started a probe in connection with alleged irregularities in the distribution of khichdi, a preparation of rice and lentils, to migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The contract for this had been awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

EOW suspects Amol Kirtikar helped the contractor bag the order for khichdi distribution.

The EOW move in this matter stems from alleged irregularities worth Rs 12,024 crore in BMC, observed by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to look into it.

Last month, the agency questioned Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, in connection with the matter, an official had said. PTI DC NR