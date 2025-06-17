EOW seeks custody of IPS officer's husband for defrauding Surat-based businessman

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Tuesday moved a court to seek the custody of Purushottam Chavan, the husband of an IPS officer, in connection with a case registered against him for defrauding a Surat-based businessman and others of Rs 7.42 crore, officials said.

The EOW is likely to get his custody on Wednesday, an official said.

Chavan is currently in the judicial custody in connection with another case.

This is the second case registered against Chavan by the EOW, in which he had allegedly accepted money from the businessman under the false promise of selling plots from the government quota at a discounted rate, he said.

Chavan had also promised to help the businessman get contracts for supplying T-shirts to the Maharashtra Police Academy, an official said.

The EOW officials on Tuesday sought Chavan's custody in the case, which was granted by the court, he said.

The prison authorities asked EOW officials to submit a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) court's order, he said.

Accordingly, the EOW is likely to get his custody on Wednesday, he said.

Last month, the EOW had arrested Chavan in connection with a fraud of Rs 24.78 crore in which accused of cheating 20 people of Rs 24.78 crore under the pretext of selling them state government quota flats in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune at concessional rates.

In March, the EOW had summoned Chavan's wife, IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar, in connection with the Rs 24.78 crore fraud case, and asked her a few questions related to financial transactions with her husband, the official said.

At that time, Karandikar did not reply to the questions and told probe agency officials she would come to record her statement later, he said. PTI DC NP