EOW unearths Rs 5 cr DA from retired cooperative bank official's home

Ujjain (MP), Jan 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday claimed to have unearthed disproportionate assets of Rs 5 crore during a search conducted at a retired district cooperative bank official's house in Ujjain.

EOW officials found Rs 5 lakh cash from the residence of Anil Suhane, a former assistant manager of the District Cooperative Bank.

Suhane, who retired earlier last month, received about Rs 70 lakh in salaries during his service, an official said.

The official said police unearthed alleged disproportionate assets of Rs 5 crore during the search and the information about bank lockers.

He said searches are also conducted at other places linked to Suhane in Ujjain city.

The EOW unearthed information about a commercial plot and other assets, including Rs 5 lakh cash, the official said, adding that the value of the assets is being ascertained.

He said bank lockers would be opened for investigation. PTI ADU NSK