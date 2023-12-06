EPS-95 pensioners to protest in Delhi on Thursday, demand hike in pension

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Pensioners body EPS-95 National Agitation Committee on Wednesday said their members will stage a protest at Ramlila maidan on December 7 to press their demand for a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500.

Addressing a press conference here, President of National Agitation Committee Ashok Raut alleged that senior citizens who rely on pensions, have been suffering due to lack of food, medicines and other essentials.

“Under the employee's pension scheme, the pensioners demand a hike in pension from Rs 1,171 to Rs 7,500 along with medical facilities. Senior citizens who rely on pensions like us are dying day by day due to the lack of food, medicines and other essentials,” Raut told reporters.

The members of the committee claimed that despite holding protests and reaching out to several union ministers and the prime minister, there has been no hike in pensions.

"This is our last call. We will sit on an infinite hunger strike if our demands are not fulfilled. We will die in the field but we will not step back," he claimed. PTI COR ABU NB