EPS slams DMK govt over TNPSC exam postponement

Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the DMK government following the postponement of the TNPSC Group II and IIA Main Examinations.

Palaniswami called the postponement "administrative incompetence".

The examinations, which were scheduled to take place across Tamil Nadu on Sunday, were deferred at the last minute due to reported irregularities in hall tickets and confusion in the allocation of examination centres.

Terming the incident "unprecedented" in the history of the state’s public service commission, the AIADMK General Secretary said the postponement on the day of the exam exposes the "administrative collapse" under the current regime.

"For the first time, a highly significant examination like TNPSC Group II has been postponed on the very day it was to be held. This single incident reveals the true state of governance under the DMK regime," the AIADMK leader said in a statement.

Palaniswami highlighted the distress caused to aspirants, citing reports that some candidates had already begun writing the exam before being informed of the postponement. He criticised the government for attributing the lapse to a "technical fault," stating that it trivialises the years of preparation and sacrifice made by lakhs of young aspirants.

Directly addressing Chief Minister M K Stalin, the former chief minister questioned the government's claims of transforming Tamil Nadu into a "superstar" state.

"Your government cannot even conduct a single competitive examination properly. What greater proof is needed for this administration's incompetence?" he asked.

Palaniswami further alleged that the DMK has failed to fulfil its 2021 election promise of providing 5.5 lakh jobs. He urged the state government to move beyond "eyewash action" against lower-level officials and instead implement systematic safeguards to prevent such blunders in the future.

Reaffirming his party’s commitment to the youth, he appealed to the candidates to remain steadfast, promising that an AIADMK government in 2026 would protect their aspirations.

Controller of Examinations, TNPSC, A Shanmuga Sundaram, told reporters that the confusion and chaos were due to the wrong assignment of exam halls at several Chennai centres, including Presidency and Nandanam colleges.

"This is a huge mistake, and we regret the inconvenience. To ensure candidates do not suffer due to the panic caused, we have cancelled today's sessions statewide," Sundaram told reporters here.

He added that fresh dates would be announced later, with new hall tickets issued 15 days in advance. The exams scheduled for February 22 remain unchanged, he added.

Earlier, while attending a wedding ceremony of an AIADMK functionary's family in Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district, Palaniswami termed his party as the sole protector of the farming community.

"The Delta region is considered 'gold-yielding land' (for it is so fertile), but its people frequently face trials due to natural disasters. Whenever such trials arise, the AIADMK is the only movement that extends a hand of friendship," he said.

Quoting the 'Thirukkural', he added, "They say friendship is like the hand that rushes to catch a slipping garment. Similarly, the AIADMK comes to help when our farmers are in distress." Palaniswami highlighted the achievements of his tenure, including the legal declaration of the Delta region as a 'protected agricultural zone'. He accused the DMK of previously signing MoUs for methane and hydrocarbon projects, which had left farmers in a state of panic.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, when agriculture was hit hard, our government waived crop loans to the tune of Rs 12,110 crore. We also ensured three-phase electricity for farm pump sets and implemented the Kudimaramathu scheme to save every drop of rainwater," he noted.

Turning his focus to the state's economy, the AIADMK chief alleged that the DMK government has borrowed nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in just five years.

"In the 73 years leading up to 2021, the total debt of Tamil Nadu was Rs 5.18 lakh crore. But under Stalin’s rule, an equal amount has been added, placing a massive debt burden on every citizen," he claimed. PTI JR JR ADB