Equal opportunity, respect to all communities my govt's aim: Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said her government's aim is to provide equal opportunities to each community and to honour their contribution.

She made the remarks while addressing the Inter-State Brahmin Conference organised by the Maithili Brahmin Sabha, Delhi Pradesh.

Gupta also mentioned Lord Parashuram, saying his teachings remind us that dharma is not just about how we act, but also about our duty towards society.

"Only a united society can achieve true progress," she said.

The chief minister said the Brahmin community has always been a guiding force in society through knowledge, culture and faith.

She said it is time for the city to move faster to become a modern and developed capital. PTI SLB VN VN