Equal pay for equal work to UPNL employees who have completed 12 years of service: Uttarakhand govt

Dehradun, Nov 25 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has decided to provide equal pay for equal work to personnel who have completed 12 years or more of continuous service in various departments through the Uttarakhand Purv Sainik Kalyan Nigam Limited (UPNL). Following this government decision, UPNL employees, who had been on strike for nearly a fortnight, have temporarily suspended their protest.

This decision was taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, following discussions at the government level following a meeting between UPNL representatives and the chief minister in compliance with the Uttarakhand High Court order passed on November 12.

A letter sent by the state's Military Welfare Secretary, Dipendra Chaudhary, to the managing director of UPNL in this regard stated that the personnel deployed through the UPNL in departments or institutions under the state government, who have completed 12 years or more of continuous service will be provided the minimum wage and dearness allowance of the pay scale based on the principle of equal pay for equal work.

The letter also stated that other UPNL personnel will also be provided the minimum wage and dearness allowance of the pay scale based on the principle of equal pay for equal work in a phased manner as soon as possible.

The secretary stated that formal orders will be issued soon regarding the decision so that personnel can receive the benefits in a timely manner.

For the past fortnight, approximately 22,000 UPNL employees working in various departments across the state have been on strike demanding regularisation and equal pay for equal work. Following the government's decision, they have temporarily suspended their agitation.

The UPNL Employees Federation, however, said that if the state government does not issue an order in this regard by Monday, the agitation will be intensified.