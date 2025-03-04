Equipment from Maha Kumbh Mela Central Hospital to be sent to different UP districts

Lucknow, Mar 4 (PTI) Medical equipment from the Maha Kumbh Mela Central Hospital would be transported to different districts of Uttar Pradesh to enhance modern medical services for patients across the state, an official said here on Tuesday.

These equipment would now enhance patient care across UP, the official added.

With over seven lakh patients treated during the Mela, these advanced machines will be distributed based on the requests of the district chief medical officers (CMOs), ensuring efficient allocation.

Additional Health Director Dr. Rakesh Sharma said, "A 100-bed high-tech Central Hospital was set up at the Parade Ground during Maha Kumbh, providing specialised ICU, dental, orthopedic, gynecological and pediatric care. Now, a plan is in place to distribute all medical equipment, including beds, to other districts based on their needs, pending approval from the Prayagraj Commissioner." Dr Gaurav Dubey, Nodal Medical Officer of Maha Kumbh Mela, added, "In addition to the 100-bed Central Hospital, two 25-bed sub-central hospitals, eight 20-bed sector hospitals, two 20-bed infectious disease hospitals and 10 first aid posts were also operational during the Mela." "The equipment used in all these facilities will now be transported to different districts to enhance modern medical services for patients across the state," he added.

A state-of-the-art 10-bed ICU equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled systems was set up at the Central Hospital during Maha Kumbh.

AI-powered cameras were installed in the ICU to monitor patients' conditions and promptly alert doctors when necessary.

This cutting-edge facility will soon be introduced in other hospitals across the state as well.

A special hi-tech mic was deployed at the Central Hospital to address language barriers faced by patients. This device can instantly translate 22 regional and 19 international languages into Hindi or English, significantly improving communication between doctors and patients.

This unique technology will now be available in other hospitals throughout UP, officials said.

The advanced medical technology used during Maha Kumbh would now play a vital role in providing better treatment to patients across the state, they said.