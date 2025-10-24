Equipment, manpower in place to tackle northeast monsoon: Chennai Corpn

Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) With the IMD forecasting "heavy rainfall" from a cyclonic storm expected on October 27, the GCC on Friday said it has readied equipment and personnel to tackle any emergency.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin are closely monitoring the situation and have been instructing senior GCC officials to carry out precautionary measures.

"As the northeast monsoon has become active over Tamil Nadu, bringing widespread rain, the CM reviewed the preparedness to tackle the monsoon and directed officials to ensure that rainwater does not stagnate in low-lying areas," the Greater Chennai Corporation said in a release.

The chief minister is also reviewing the situation through video conferences with senior officials, including those from the police department, and has advised the corporation to take all necessary steps to ensure public safety.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted "heavy rainfall" for the next three days as the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

According to the GCC, 1,436 motor pumps, 150 high-capacity (100 HP) pumps, 500 tractor-mounted pumps, 478 vehicles and machines, and 457 tree-cutting units have been kept ready.

Relief camps have been set up at 215 locations, and 106 community kitchens are prepared to provide food.

A total of 24,149 personnel, including corporation staff and disaster response teams, have been deployed for relief and rescue operations. About 103 boats, including 36 owned by the civic body, have been kept on standby for evacuation, it added.